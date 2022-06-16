PA Data Breach Bill Passes House Panel

HARRISBURG – The PA House State Government Committee approved legislation that would require state agencies to notify victims of a data breach within one week. Under Senate Bill 696, any state agency, county, municipality, public school or third-party vendor that conducts business with a state or local agency that experiences a data breach would be required to provide notice of the breach to affected victims within seven days of determination. The bill would also require the state’s Attorney General to be notified concurrently of the breach that occurs in a state agency. A county’s district attorney would be notified within three business days if the breach occurred in a county, school district or municipality. The legislation now goes to the full state House.