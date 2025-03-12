PA Dairy Farmers To Benefit From Proposals

HARRISBURG – Legislation proposed by Chester County Rep. John Lawrence would help PA dairy farmers. House Bill 177 would create Keystone Opportunity Dairy Zones. The legislation, similar to the Keystone Opportunity Zone program, would provide tax incentives to locate new dairy processing plants in PA, encouraging markets for PA milk. Similar legislation passed the state House several years ago, but was not considered in the Senate. House Bill 179, called the Whole Milk in PA Schools Act, would ensure PA school children have access to PA-produced whole milk. Due to federal regulations enacted under the Obama Administration, whole and two percent reduced fat milk is not served in schools. The bill will ensure PA students have the option to consume PA whole and two percent reduced fat milk. Both bills are before the PA House Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee.