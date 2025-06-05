PA Cyber School Reform Bill Disappointing To Cutler

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved a cyber charter school reform bill. House Bill 1500 provides a basic statewide tuition rate for cyber charters, accountability and parity with public schools, and transparency. The GOP Chair of the House Education Committee, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler reacted to the bill’s passage saying when the Committee held their first hearing on cyber charter in Lancaster County in April, he hoped that lawmakers would use the information received from that hearing and the two that followed to craft a bipartisan bill for reforms. Cutler said he was extremely disappointed to see that was not the case when House Bill 1500 was introduced last Friday. Instead, House Democrats pushed through a rushed piece of legislation that would likely shut down cyber charter schools and put the 65,000 students in PA who are currently enrolled in cyber charter schools back into situations that did not work for them.The bill now goes to the PA Senate.