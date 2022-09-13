PA Court Won’t Fast Track Amendments Lawsuit

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s highest court has rejected a request from Gov. Tom Wolf to immediately take up his challenge to legislation that has bundled a constitutional amendment regarding abortion with four unrelated proposed changes. In turning down Wolf’s request, the justices said he was free to file a legal action before the lower-level Commonwealth Court. The amendments could go before voters as early as May. Wolf argues the bill violates a constitutional rule against passing laws that address multiple, unrelated topics. The proposed amendment – referred to as the Life Amendment – would say that the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.