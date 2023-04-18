PA Court Tosses Suit Against Amendments

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA court is throwing out a challenge to how lawmakers have bundled together five potential state constitutional amendments, including one regarding abortion. The Commonwealth Court panel said the legal dispute was not ripe for their review. In the session that ended in November, GOP leaders pushed through approval of the package that also concerns voter ID, state regulations, election audits, and how gubernatorial running mates are picked. The judges say another round of General Assembly approval is still needed, and they don’t want to entangle themselves in an abstract disagreement with no apparent concrete consequences. It’s unclear if the amendments will have the needed support in the current Legislature, because the state House has since flipped from a Republican majority to a one-seat Democrat margin.