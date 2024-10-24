PA Court Gives Voters Provisional Option If Mail Ballots Rejected

HARRISBURG (AP) The PA Supreme Court ruled that people whose mail ballots are rejected for not following technical procedures in state law can cast provisional ballots. The decision is sure to affect some of the thousands of mail-in votes experts say are likely to be rejected this fall for not following all of the mail-in voting procedures PA requires. PA‘s status as the swing state with the most electoral votes in the close presidential election, now in its final two weeks, puts the court decision under heightened public scrutiny as the parties scrape for votes.