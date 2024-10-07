PA Court Declines To Decide Mail-In Ballot Issues Before Election

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Supreme Court has declined to immediately decide questions related to mail-in ballots in the Commonwealth with just weeks remaining before Election Day. The court rejected a request to block enforcement of a requirement that mail-in ballots bear a handwritten date. The court said it won’t make substantial changes to existing laws and procedures so close to the election. Chief Justice Debra Todd dissented, saying voters and officials needed clarity on the matter before Election Day. The high court also rejected a challenge by Republican political organizations to county election officials allowing voters to remedy mistakes on their mail-in ballots.