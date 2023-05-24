PA Court Considers Plan Impacting Power Plants

HARRISBURG (AP) PA’s Supreme Court will examine whether a governor can force power plant owners to pay for their greenhouse gas emissions or whether a governor first needs approval from the state Legislature. Hanging in the balance is PA’s effort to become the first major fossil fuel-producing state to adopt carbon pricing. Supporters include the owners of solar, wind, and nuclear power, whose installations would become more cost competitive as oil, gas, and coal power pay higher prices to operate. Republican lawmakers, industrial power users, and trade unions oppose it, saying it will hurt the state’s energy industry and drive up energy costs for consumers. Today, the state’s highest court will hear arguments on whether a lower court was right to halt PA’s participation in a multi-state consortium that imposes a price and declining cap on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. The way the justices react could give hints as to how they might ultimately rule.