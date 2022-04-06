PA Court Blocks Governor’s Carbon Emissions Plan

HARRISBURG (AP) – A court is blocking the centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change, the latest challenge to the Democrat governor’s effort to make PA the first major fossil-fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy. Commonwealth Court said it won’t allow the official publication of the regulation “pending further order.” The regulation would require fossil fuel-fired power plants to pay a price for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit starting July 1. The regulation was to be published on Saturday, but the court sided with GOP lawmakers who contend it’s an illegal use of regulatory authority. They say Wolf’s move to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative was done without legislative approval, will cause higher energy prices for consumers, and eliminate many jobs.