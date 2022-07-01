PA Court Blocks Gov. Wolf’s Bridge Tolling Plan

HARRISBURG (AP) – A state court is permanently blocking Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in PA, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea. A panel of Commonwealth Court judges granted the municipalities’ request to effectively declare the plan dead because Wolf’s Department of Transportation hadn’t followed the law. Wolf’s push for tolling comes as states increasingly look to user fees to make up for declining gas tax revenue that is not keeping up with the demands of fixing highways and bridges.