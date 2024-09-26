PA Court Asked To Keep Counties From Tossing Certain Ballots

HARRISBURG (AP) – Left-leaning groups and voting rights advocates are asking PA’s Supreme Court to stop counties from throwing out mail-in ballots in November’s election. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, is the latest attempt by the groups to ensure counties do not reject mail-in ballots that have an incorrect or missing date on the ballot envelope. The suit is at least the third election-related case now pending before the state Supreme Court as Democrats, Republicans, and voting-rights groups fight over voting laws. PA law states voters must date and sign their mail-in ballot. Voters not understanding that provision has meant thousands of ballots lacked an accurate date since PA expanded mail-in voting in a 2019 law. Justices must vote on whether or not to take the case.