PA County Must Tell Voters If Mail-In Ballot Counts

HARRISBURG (AP) – An appeals court ruled that a PA county violated state law when election workers refused to tell voters whether their mail-in ballot would be counted in April’s primary election. The case is one of several election-related lawsuits being fought in PA courts. Through a 2-1 decision, Commonwealth Court panel upheld a Washington County judge’s month old order. The order requires county employees to notify any voter whose mail-in ballot is rejected because of an error, such as a missing signature or missing handwritten date, so that the voter has an opportunity to challenge the decision. It also requires Washington County to allow those voters to vote by provisional ballot.