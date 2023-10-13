PA Counties Say It’s Too Late To Move 2024’s Primary Election Date

HARRISBURG (AP) – Counties in PA are telling Gov. Josh Shapiro and lawmakers that it’s too late to move up the state’s 2024 presidential primary date. In a letter, the County Commissioners Association of PA said there’s not enough time for counties to successfully administer the election if they also must handle the tasks associated with moving next year’s primary from April 23. Lawmakers initially had discussed moving up the primary date to avoid a conflict with Passover. The effort became embroiled in disagreements after Senate Republicans touted moving the date as a way to give Pennsylvanians more say in deciding 2024’s presidential nominees. Meanwhile, PA Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman sent a letter to state House Majority Leader Matt Bradford urging the House to approve Senate Bill 224 which was passed by the Senate by a bipartisan vote of 45 to 2. Pittman said the date of March 19 was agreed to in the Senate after much deliberation, as it respects the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Christian holiday of Easter.