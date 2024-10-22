PA Consumer Protection Bill Advances

HARRISBURG -The PA House unanimously approved legislation boosting consumer protections by requiring companies to provide a notification before each automatic renewal. House Bill 116 would require businesses which offer automatic renewals to provide renewal terms, cancellation policy, and how to cancel; allow a customer who signs up online to be allowed to cancel online; and any changes in the automatic renewal must be provided in a clear and conspicuous manner. For subscriptions including a free trial period, businesses would also be required to disclose the price charged after the trial period ends and the deadline to cancel to avoid charges, as well as give customers the ability to cancel before being charged. A violation would constitute unfair or deceptive acts of practices under the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. The bill now heads to the PA Senate.