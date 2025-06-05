PA Consumer Advocate Confirmed

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate has unanimously confirmed the nomination of Darryl Lawrence to serve as PA’s Consumer Advocate. Lawrence has been serving as interim Consumer Advocate since February 4th where he has been representing PA consumers in public utility service quality and pricing matters. Lawrence has been with the Office of Consumer Advocate since June 2005 and previously held the position of Senior Assistant Consumer Advocate for the office. The PA Office of Consumer Advocate was established by the General Assembly in 1976 to serve as the legal representative for all utility ratepayers in the state. The office is housed in the Attorney General’s Office, but functions independently. PA’s Consumer Advocate has discretion and authority to intervene in litigation on its own behalf and has actively participated in matters before the PA Public Utility Commission and in state and federal courts.