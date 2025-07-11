PA Constitutional Carry Proposal Being Introduced

HARRISBURG – Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns plans to introduce legislation to allow the right to constitutional carry in PA. Currently, persons must still own a license to carry a concealed firearm, even if you pass a background check. Burns says PA’s Constitution already states that the right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the Commonwealth shall not be questioned. He plans to introduce a resolution that would amend the state’s Constitution to ensure the right to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. If the resolution passes in two consecutive legislative sessions, PA voters would decide on the question to enshrine the right into the state constitution. As of 2025, 29 states have adopted constitutional carry laws, allowing law-abiding citizens to carry firearms without a permit. Burns is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for his legislation.