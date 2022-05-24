PA Committee To Focus On Father Involvement

HARRISBURG – A greater role of father involvement in families is the focus of legislation which earned unanimous approval of the PA House. Under House Bill 1731, the PA Advisory Committee on Greater Father Involvement would be created and tasked to thoroughly examine what PA is doing right and what it is doing wrong concerning father family involvement. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep, Lori Mizgorski says fathers have an impact. The new committee will make recommendations for changes to policies and laws that impede father-child relationships, and recommend programs and support systems to help men realize their full potential as fathers. The bill is now before the PA Senate for consideration.