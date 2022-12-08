PA Commission To Vote On Proposal Defining Sex/Religious Creed/Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA government panel will consider adding extensive definitions of sex, religious creed, and race to non-discrimination regulations. The proposal being voted today is a change some Republican lawmakers see as an overreach on a subject they think should not be addressed without legislation. It would clarify and enshrine into writing a set of definitions regarding the types of employment, housing, education, and public accommodations discrimination complaints that can be brought before the PA Human Relations Commission. Advocacy groups say greater clarity about the terms sex, religious creed, and race would be helpful and a step forward. The Commission is to vote on Regulation #52-13. The PA House LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus supports the move by Gov. Tom Wolf to approve the regulation.