PA Children Better Protected From Certain Predators

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg unanimously approved a measure which would better protect PA children against certain sexual predators. Senate Bill 255 adds the crime of sexual assault by a sports official, volunteer or employee of nonprofit association as a Tier II sexual offense, requiring individuals convicted of this offense to register as a sexual offender under the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act or SORNA. Under current law, a conviction for this offense does not require registration as sex offender. Closing this loophole will strengthen SORNA and ensure potentially violent sex offenders can be properly monitored. The bill now now goes to the PA House.