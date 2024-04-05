PA Chamber Writes To Sen. Casey

HARRISBURG – The PA Chamber of Business and Industry, alongside a coalition of leading industry associations across the state, sent a joint letter to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in response to his recent comments regarding “greedflation” and its alleged impact on rising consumer prices. In the letter, the Chamber says “while we share your concerns about the impact of rising costs on families, attributing inflation to ‘greedflation’ distorts a complex economic issue and inappropriately scapegoats the business community and the constituents you represent.” The letter identifies several factors contributing to inflation – including federal legislation, pandemic-related disruptions, labor costs, and geopolitical events – and urges Casey to refrain from engaging in rhetoric that unfairly targets PA employers. You can read their full letter to Sen. Casey by clicking on the banner below.