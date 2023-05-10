PA Chamber Urges Lawmakers Support On Pro Business Measures

HARRISBURG – The PA Chamber of Business and Industry led a coalition of statewide associations and chambers of commerce from across the state in calling on Gov. Josh Shapiro and members of the state legislature to support policies that will further improve the state’s business tax competitiveness. In a letter, the coalition expressed appreciation for the legislature’s bipartisan efforts last year to advance significant tax reform and emphasized the urgency of building on these successes during the current legislative session, as other states pursue similar efforts to improve their tax structures to attract business investment. The coalition encouraged lawmakers to continue supporting pro-growth tax policy initiatives, such as improving the treatment of net operating losses and expediting the corporate net income tax rate reduction phase down, while cautioning policy makers from pursuing “burdensome tax increases or additional requirements” that would jeopardize PA’s tax competitiveness. The text of the letter can be read by clicking on the Chamber’s banner below.

