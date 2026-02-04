PA Chamber Reacts To Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – The PA Chamber of Business and Industry responded to Gov. Shapiro’s latest budget proposal. President & CEO Luke Bernstein says, “As the budget process advances, we remain focused on proposals that improve PA’s ability to increase and attract investment, create jobs, and grow our economy. Recent bipartisan efforts have advanced our competitiveness through tax reforms, improved permitting, encouraging energy generation, and workforce initiatives that help employers find and train talent. These results demonstrate what is possible when the Administration and General Assembly prioritize making PA a stronger environment for business growth. As the budget process moves forward, we urge caution against measures that would undermine our competitiveness like adding complexity to our tax laws, creating new barriers to investment, committing the Commonwealth to unsustainable spending, and government overreach into the private sector. We look forward to working with the Governor and policymakers in the months ahead to ensure PA continues moving in the right direction.”