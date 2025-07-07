PA Chamber Reacts To Big Beautiful Bill Passage

HARRISBURG –The PA Chamber of Business and Industry issued a statement after Congress passed the Big Beautiful Bill Act. Chamber President Luke Bernstein said making the 2017 tax cuts permanent represents a significant victory for economic growth, investment, and job creation. The legislation provides the certainty employers need to compete and expand. Provisions like bonus depreciation, the R&D deduction, and the now-permanent small business deduction will drive innovation and accelerate economic momentum across PA. He added the bill also delivers meaningful tax relief for working Americans and middle-class families preventing what would have been the largest tax increase in history and helping people keep more of what they earn. Bernstein added that no legislation is perfect, but we shouldn’t let perfection stand in the way of progress. This bill will boost our economy and set the Commonwealth up for long-term success.