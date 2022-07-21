PA Certifies Primary Election In 64 Of 67 Counties

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Commonwealth is certifying the results of primary elections from 64 of 67 PA counties, leaving out three counties in a growing legal dispute over whether to count mail-in ballots on which the voter did not handwrite a date. The PA Department of State said that certification of the remaining three counties – Berks, Lancaster, and Fayette – will occur once litigation is resolved. The department sued the three counties last week. Fayette County says the state can’t legally force it to count those ballots. Plus, it says courts have not yet settled separate lawsuits over the ballots. The May 17 primary election included nominating contests for U.S. Senate and governor.