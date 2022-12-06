PA Capitol Tree Lighting Held

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf ushered in the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony. Gov. Wolf said during this holiday season, let us reach out to those in need, by sharing what we have with others, and by extending our kindness beyond our friends and families to strangers and acquaintances who we know to be different than us. The tree is a 20-foot Douglas Fir from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County. It is decorated with more than 900 LED lights and over 700 handmade ornaments donated by students and seniors throughout the state coordinated by Pre-K for PA and the Department of Aging.