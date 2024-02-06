PA Capitol Protest Against State Investing In Israel

HARRISBURG (AP) – Over 100 people protesting PA’s investments in Israel were taken into custody in the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg. The protesters, many wearing T-shirts that said “divest from genocide,” clapped and chanted during the protest, which organizers said was targeted at the state Treasury Department’s investment in Israel bonds. Police say 126 people were taken into custody, issued citations for trespassing, and released. PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity says state treasurers of both parties have invested in Israel bonds for over 30 years. She says the state’s share of Israel bonds rose by $20 million after the October Hamas attack that began the war in Gaza and is currently $56 million.