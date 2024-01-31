PA Call To Help Texas Battle Illegal Immigration

HARRISBURG – The Chairman of the PA Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee has called for Gov. Josh Shapiro to deploy PA National Guard troops to Texas to support Operation Lone Star. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star in March 2021 in response to the unprecedented rise in illegal immigration. Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties says reckless federal government policies have created a crisis at our nation’s southern border and PA has a compelling interest to help secure it. According to a 2023 report, at least 251,000 illegal immigrants reside in PA with an annual burden of more than $1.6 billion on taxpayers. In May 2023, Abbott sent letters to governors requesting support for Operation Lone Star. So far, 14 states have responded and deployed personnel and resources to secure the border. Mastriano added that securing our border is a bipartisan priority. The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee oversees the planning and activities of the PA National Guard.