PA Buses Headed To DC March For Life

HARRISBURG – The 2024 National March For Life held in Washington, DC is this Friday, January 19. Thousands of pro lifers from all over the U.S. will gather to show support for unborn children and their mothers and in opposition to abortion. The theme this year “With every woman, for every child” focuses on the need to care for both mother and child during the nine months of pregnancy and in the years after. Pregnancy care centers and maternity homes across the country exist to provide support for women facing unexpected pregnancies so that no mother ever feels alone or without support on her journey. Numerous buses from PA will be headed to the national event. PA Family Institute has a listing of buses available and you can click on the banner below to see the list.

