PA Buses Head To National March For Life

LANCASTER – Buses from PA and across the nation are traveling to participate in the national March for Life in Washington, DC. This year’s gathering will be the first since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe in a momentous ruling last June. The theme for this year’s march is “Next Steps: Marching Forward into a Post-Roe America.” Scheduled speakers include Hall of Fame football coach Tony Dungy, Franklin Graham, and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who won the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe.