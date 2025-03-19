PA Bus Driver Testing Bill Passes Unanimously

HARRISBURG –The PA House unanimously approved a bill which would do away with redundancy in the process by which school bus drivers are tested. Bill sponsor, Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre & Mifflin Counties said bus drivers are currently required to take hearing tests. Those who use hearing aids and pass the first test must then have the hearing aids themselves tested by a certified audiologist. He says that’s not only redundant, it’s ridiculous. The legislation would eliminate the need to test the hearing aid. Benninghoff added that hearing aid technology continues to evolve, and not all audiologists have the necessary equipment to perform the second test. House Bill 240 now goes to the PA Senate for consideration.