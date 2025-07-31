PA Budget Stalemate Causes Delays In State Funds

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Shapiro Administration says billions of dollars in aid to PA’s schools and human services will be delayed, as the governor and the politically divided Legislature struggle to end a month-long budget stalemate. The administration said in letters sent Tuesday that state-supported universities, libraries, early-childhood education programs, and county health departments also will see payment delays. Shapiro and top Republican lawmakers have said they’re trying to find a compromise. Without the governor’s signature on a new spending plan, the state lost some of its spending authority starting July 1. During a budget stalemate, the state is legally bound to make debt payments, cover Medicaid costs for Pennsylvanians, issue unemployment compensation payments, keep prisons open, and ensure state police are on patrol. All state employees are typically expected to report to work and be paid as scheduled.