PA Budget Secretary Going To PSERS

HARRISBURG – PA Budget Secretary Uri Monson is stepping down to become the next Executive Director of the PA Public School Employees’ Retirement System or PSERS. Monson will head the pension system as PSERS’ Board of Trustees are expected to finalize his appointment at its December 12 meeting. The PSERS Board selected Monson after a nationwide search. He will lead a staff of 350 and succeed Interim Executive Director Ben Cotton. Gov. Josh Shapiro is appointing Zachary Reber, who currently serves as Deputy Secretary for Fiscal Policy and Program Coordination in the Office of the Budget, to fill the role upon the conclusion of Monson’s service. Reber has served the state for over a decade in various leadership roles. Monson will conclude his service as Budget Secretary on Friday, December 12. Reber will assume the role of Budget Secretary on Monday, December 15.