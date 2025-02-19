PA Budget Hearings Begin In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers in Harrisburg shared serious concerns regarding the unrealistic and dangerous revenue and spending projections in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget plan during the first day of a three-week series of public hearings with the state Senate Appropriations Committee. The governor’s $51.5 billion spending plan for Fiscal Year 2025-26 features a 7.5% spending increase. Senate Republicans have previously projected that Shapiro’s spending plan would create a funding shortfall of more than $27 billion over the next five years. PA Revenue Secretary Pat Browne confirmed the state is only expected to bring in about $47.5 billion in revenue under existing law. In order to balance the budget next year, Shapiro would need to eliminate the state’s entire existing fund balance of nearly $3 billion and transfer $1.6 billion from the state’s emergency savings, also known as the Rainy Day Fund. In addition, the governor’s budget assumes revenues from existing sources will be more than $5 billion higher over the next five years than projections made by the non-partisan Independent Fiscal Office.