PA Budget Grappling Continues In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA House and Senate are back in session, as the Republican-controlled chambers work to get an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan with Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf with just three days left in the fiscal year. No budget plan had been unveiled as of Tuesday. Closed-door talks were still going on as Senate Republicans warned that they were still “far apart” with Gov. Wolf’s office. The talks revolve around the amount of money Wolf is seeking for public schools. Without new budget legislation signed into law by Friday, the state will lose some of its spending authority.