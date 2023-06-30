PA Budget Elusive As Fiscal Year Deadline Nears

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro and state lawmakers appear on track to start the new fiscal year without a spending plan in place. Closed-door talks through Thursday have yielded optimism from Republicans, but discontent from Democrats. The 2023-24 fiscal year begins Saturday. Budget negotiators have said little publicly about their private discussions. Republicans have spoken positively of their discussions with Shapiro, but talks with Shapiro’s fellow Democrats have been strained. Democrats say they want more money for public schools and that they oppose a new $100 million school “voucher” program that is backed by Republicans and supported by Shapiro. Without new spending authority in place by Saturday, the state will be legally barred from making some payments, although a stalemate must typically last weeks before an effect on services is felt.