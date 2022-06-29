PA Budget Crafting Continues With Two Days Left

HARRISBURG (AP) –PA House and Senate members are continuing on crafting a state budget as the deadline of June 30 quickly approaches. The Republican-controlled chambers hope to get an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan with Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf for the new fiscal year starting July 1. No budget plan had so far been unveiled. Closed-door talks were still going on as Senate Republicans warned that they were still “far apart” with Gov. Wolf’s office. The talks revolve around the amount of money Wolf is seeking for public schools. Without new budget legislation signed into law by Friday, the state will lose some of its spending authority.