PA Budget Approved/Signed By Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – State lawmakers approved a $45.2 billion state budget for the Keystone State more than a week after it was due. The spending plan sent to Gov. Tom Wolf and signed by him was fattened by federal stimulus cash and unusually robust state tax collections. Big winners in the spending plan include public schools, environmental programs, and long-term care facilities. The budget is also leaving some $5 billion in the state’s Rainy Day Fund and is projected to create a multi-billion dollar cushion for next year. There’s also a cut in the tax on corporate net income.