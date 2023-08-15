PA Broadband Expansion Plan Approved

HARRISBURG -A multi-year plan to expand broadband access to thousands of locations across the state was unanimously approved by the PA Broadband Development Authority. The plan’s approval works to secure $1.16 billion in federal resources designated to assist in broadband expansion. The five-year plan, known as “Connecting the Commonwealth,” will help to bring affordable broadband access to unserved and underserved areas by expanding infrastructure, partnering with community-based institutions to provide digital literacy training, and strengthening existing affordability programs. Nearly 300,000 locations are homes, businesses or any address that currently can not access modern high-speed broadband services. The PA Broadband Development Authority was established by the state Legislature through Act 96 of 2021 to coordinate and facilitate funding for broadband expansion.