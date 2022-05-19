PA Broadband Authority Ready To Deploy Millions For Internet Expansion

CENTRE COUNTY – Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Jed Kolko in Centre County to highlight the Biden Administration’s $45 billion Internet for All Initiative and PA’s readiness to manage more than $100 million in federal funds to deploy affordable, high-speed internet to Pennsylvanians. To prepare for the funding and ensure oversight and support for broadband deployment in PA, Gov. Wolf and state lawmakers worked across party lines to create the PA Broadband Development Authority. The newly established Authority is charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing both state and federal funds for broadband expansion in unserved and underserved areas of the Commonwealth. Wolf said a lack of broadband hurts Pennsylvanians far and wide—urban and rural. The lack keeps children from learning effectively, businesses from growing, limits job opportunities, and reduces medical care options.