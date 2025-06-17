PA Breast Cancer Screening Measure Advances

HARRISBURG – Building on PA’s law that provides no-cost breast cancer screenings for high-risk individuals, the state Senate Banking and Insurance Committee has unanimously advanced a bill to expand coverage for diagnostic screenings. Senate Bill 88 would allow an individual who finds an abnormality on a supplemental screening, which is currently covered by state law, to also receive a diagnostic screening at no cost. The bill also expands the number of supplemental screenings available and also ensures coverage not just for high-risk individuals, but for those at average risk of developing breast cancer. The legislation is supported by the PA Breast Cancer Coalition and the American Cancer Society, and is not opposed by insurers. It now heads to the full Senate for consideration.