PA Breast Cancer Imaging Bill Nears Enactment

HARRISBURG – Breast cancer imaging legislation has passed the PA House, marking a major advancement in cancer care and early detection efforts across the state. Senate Bill 88 builds on Act 1 of 2023 which eliminated out-of-pocket costs for supplemental screening imaging, by ensuring that follow-up diagnostic mammograms, breast MRIs, and ultrasounds are also covered without cost-sharing under state-regulated insurance plans. The bill repeals outdated provisions that prevented many from receiving timely diagnostic imaging after abnormal screenings, particularly affecting those who could not afford costly out-of-pocket tests. The proposal received support from leading advocacy organizations including the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the American Cancer Society, and is not opposed by insurers. Senate Bill 88 now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.