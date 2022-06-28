PA Boat Registration Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – A bill to change the timing of boat registrations in PA has been signed into law. Senate Bill 403, now Act 28 of 2022, parallels the PA Fish and Boat Commission’s boat registration period with the calendar year. An outdated provision in the Fish and Boat Code created confusion, even for experienced boaters, who sometimes found themselves believing that their registration is valid longer than it really is. Under the bill, the boat registration period lasts two years, beginning on Jan. 1 and extending until Dec. 31 of the second year. The goal of the legislation is to provide a more predictable and commonsense registration cycle which coordinates with the Commission’s permits for canoes, kayaks, and paddle-boards. The new law takes effect immediately.