PA Bill Prohibits Student Cellphone Use During School Day

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee advanced a bipartisan bill to require public schools across the state to adopt policies prohibiting student cellphone use during the school day. Senate Bill 1014 received unanimous approval. It aims to curb classroom distractions, improve academic performance, and address growing concerns about youth mental health and social development. The bill would require each school district to develop its own cellphone policy, but the standard will be consistent statewide. Students may not use cellphones during the school day. Districts retain flexibility to choose the enforcement method that works best for their communities. The bill includes exceptions for medical needs, IEPs requiring a communication device, English-language learners using translation apps, and limited instructional use with teacher and administrator permission. Senators emphasized that schools, educators, and parents across PA have increasingly expressed concern about the role of smartphones in contributing to anxiety, depression, cyber-bullying, and reduced classroom engagement. The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.