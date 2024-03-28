PA Bill Bans Hand-Held Device Use While Driving

HARRISBURG – The PA House Transportation Committee has approved legislation prohibiting the use of cellular and other hand-held devices while driving in the Commonwealth. Senate Bill 37 is meant to help drivers change behaviors – not harm drivers. The legislation prohibits usage of a handheld cell phones or other communication device while operating a motor vehicle on a PA highway. Drivers may still utilize the devices, but it must be through Bluetooth technology or a speaker phone. The bill now moves to the full PA House.