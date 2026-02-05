PA Bell-To-Bell School Cellphone Ban Approved

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill requiring PA public schools to adopt bell-to-bell policies prohibiting student cellphone use during the school day. Senate Bill 1014 aims to curb classroom distractions, improve academic performance, and address growing concerns about youth mental health and social development. The bill creates a consistent statewide standard. It ensures districts retain local control by giving them the flexibility to choose how to implement and enforce the standard in a way that works best for them, including deciding where phones must be stored during the day. Exceptions would be made for students with certain medical conditions; students with individualized education plans requiring use of a personal communication device; English as a second language learners who use cellphones for translation purposes; very limited instances for teachers who want to use cellphones as instructional tools with approval by the school principal; and single-day special occasions like field days or science fairs. If enacted, PA would join 19 states enforcing bell-to-bell bans. The bill now heads to the PA House for consideration.