PA Automatic Voter Registration Data Released

HARRISBURG (AP) – New data from automatic voter registration at PA driver’s license centers shows that sign-ups have grown, but remain almost evenly divided between political parties. The latest data, published Wednesday, tallies just over four months of new voter registrations since Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the change in September. There has been an increase of about 45% in sign-ups at driver’s license centers compared with a similar period two years ago. The data also shows little change in the partisan mix of those signing up under the new system. The data shows, of about 47,300 new voter registrations, 35% chose independent or a third party, 34% went Republican, and 31% opted Democrat.