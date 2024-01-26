PA Auto Show 2024

HARRISBURG – Whether you are in the market for a new vehicle, want to check out the latest in automotive technology, or simply love that new car smell, the 2024 Pennsylvania Auto Show is the place to be! Come see hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, and so much more , transforming the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center into an automotive showroom. Hop into the driver’s seat and enjoy a full day of family fun. Car lovers are encouraged to pop the hood, check out the engine, and quiz the experts on the finer points of torque, horsepower, and fuel injectors. Visitors can compare and purchase pre-owned vehicles that meet the highest manufacturer standards right at the show in the Pre-owned Showcase. Also, see new motorcycles and RVs to have you dreaming of summer adventures. The 2024 PA Auto Show has something for everyone – check out the newest models with the latest technology, vote your favorite supercar, and register to win a vehicle valued at over $25,000 and other great giveaways. The show began yesterday and continues today through Sunday. Show Hours are 10:00 am – 9:00 pm today and Saturday, Sunday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Saturday and Sunday are family days with free entertainment, games and activities. Children under 12 are always free.