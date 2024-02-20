PA Auditor General Creates Pathways To Employment

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced his department is expanding its career pathways to include graduates of accredited associate degree programs in the areas of accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math or another closely related field.

Auditor General DeFoor said, “Our goal is to create pathways to careers and expand opportunities to good jobs to more Pennsylvanians than ever before. As a community college graduate, I can tell you firsthand that associate degree programs offer practical, hands-on training that prepares students for high-demand industries like auditing. That’s why I am so excited to announce the Department of the Auditor General will be hiring individuals with associate degrees.” Previously, to be considered for a position at the Department of the Auditor General, candidates needed to hold a bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance and complete 12 credits of accounting as part of their coursework.