PA Attorney General’s Website Back In Operation

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that his office’s website is back online and near full-functionality after a cyber attack The website still had some outages on home improvement contractor registration and information pages. Separately, Pennsylvanians can file complaints and they are being received; however, there may be some delays with processing. Work continues to restore their email and land phone lines. Attorney General Sunday said, “Our work continues and we are hopeful for further progress.” Sunday also announced a $200 million deposit reached the state’s General Fund as a result of the Office of Attorney General prevailing in a legal battle against the PA Professional Liability Joint Underwriting Association.