PA Attorney General Tests Positive

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro has tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted this morning that after taking a precautionary test last evening before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, he turned up positive. He is experiencing some mild symptoms but will continue serving the people of PA isolated at home. Shapiro is running for governor as the only Democrat in today’s primary election.
Search WDAC News:
WDAC News Recent Posts:
- Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate Race; Mastriano Wins Gov Nod
- Printing Errors Mar Mailed Ballots In Oregon, Pennsylvania
- Department Of Drug And Alcohol Programs Details Available Loan Repayment Funding at WellSpan Health
- Suspect From Double Fatal Crash In East Petersburg Borough Now In Custody
- Statement Released From Lt. Gov’s Campaign