PA Attorney General Tests Positive

May 17, 2022

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro has tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted this morning that after taking a precautionary test last evening before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, he turned up positive. He is experiencing some mild symptoms but will continue serving the people of PA isolated at home. Shapiro is running for governor as the only Democrat in today’s primary election.

